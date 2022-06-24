Rise and shine with Joy Bauer's banana fritters and skillet pancakes

Rise and shine — your morning is about to get a little brighter with flapjacks that'll have you cheering "flip, flip hooray!" The chocolate-glazed skillet pancake provides chocolate-peanut-buttery-goodness, a pretty presentation and is a cinch to prep. If you prefer bite-sized pancakes with a creamy and indulgent middle, you'll find the banana fritters especially a-peel-ing. I'm telling you: These dishes are flippin' delish.

Kelly Harrison

You may know me as a nutritionist and healthy chef, but sometimes, I pretend I'm an artist in the kitchen. Take this recipe as an example: The pancake is like my blank canvas and the indulgent chocolate-peanut butter glaze is like my paint, helping me create a mouthwatering masterpiece. When you're designing your own tasty creation, feel free to use any pancake mix you'd like; boxed is fine (whole-grain is ideal), or if you have a homemade recipe you love, that's great, too. And don't forget the finishing touches before you dig in — decorating it with fruit, nuts and whatever else makes it look breathtakingly beautiful. (This rendition touts the delicious combo of chocolate + strawberries). It's so stunning you may hesitate to attack your stack.

These fritters will make your heart go pitter-patter! My recipe is a lightened-up spin of the beloved classic. Instead of breading and deep-frying potassium-rich bananas, I dip them in pancake batter (bonus points for whole grain) and a few extra-tasty fixings, then lightly pan sauté them in oil spray. It's golden goodness. Oh, and the maple-PB glaze is optional … but is it really? Get ready to go bananas.

