Joy Bauer grills her fruit for the sweetest summer salads

Today's forecast calls for fruity salads bursting with flavor! First, dive into a scrumptious grilled peach-pecan salad complete with red wine vinaigrette, avocado and feta. Next, get hungry for a grilled pineapple salad filled with juicy sweetness and tossed in a creamy peanut dressing. It’s the thrill of the grill with these two mouthwatering creations. Sear the day … and your fruit, too.

Joy Bauer

This recipe is so good, it will leave you s-peach-less! Here’s why I love it so much: Just five minutes on the grill can transform the already delicious peach into a blow-your-mind experience. It’s such a simple step for such a tremendous payoff. Then there’s the salad, which is hearty and crammed with surprise. Get ready to dig into layer upon layer of lusciousness — nutrient-packed leafy greens serve as the base topped with thinly sliced red onions smothered in an addictive red wine vinaigrette and topped with sliced avocado, caramelized grilled peaches, savory feta and buttery toasted pecans. Drooling yet?

If you've been pining for the sweet taste of summer, this salad will hit the spot. I pair juicy grilled pineapple (you can use pre-cut or slice your own) with leafy greens, shredded cabbage, diced red bell pepper, chopped scallions and crunchy peanuts, then toss it with a creamy peanut dressing that you can make as spicy as you’d like. Most peanut dressing recipes call for lime juice, but here, I’ve added pineapple juice for an extra-sweet and citrusy flavor. This salad is also versatile, so you can make it your own by swapping in any veggie you have any on hand and even adding diced chicken, tofu or shrimp. You’re the boss of your toss.

