Joy Bauer gives fruit cocktail a boozy twist

We are boozin' into the weekend with two fun and flirty fruit "cocktails." I'm playing bartender today, serving up booze-infused edible delights: Margarita Fruit Cocktails and Piña Colada Fruit Cocktails. Whether you choose to make virgin or spiked renditions, it's most definitely five o'clock where you are!

Courtesy Joy Bauer

This drunken fruit salad will get your party started! Plus, it's packed with nutrients and fiber and gets even more delicious the longer the tequila and orange liquor mingle with the naturally sweet, juicy fruit. If you like salted rims, just make sure to only salt the outer edge of the rim so it doesn't fall into the drink and overwhelm the other flavors. I'm telling you, these sassy fruit "cocktails" are easy to make and such fun to devour.

Get the recipe here.

Do you like piña coladas? I sure do, because they are tropically tasty. Using the same classic flavor combo, I created a unique edible spin by soaking juicy pineapple chunks in light rum and topping them with a generous squirt of whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes. Pineapple is a symbol of welcome, and this beverage-in-a-bite will be a welcome addition to your next adult gathering.

