Joy Bauer gives cold-weather comfort food a healthy upgrade

Winter is coming, which means you're likely craving something cozy and delicious to warm your bones — like soup, chili and hot chocolate. As the temperature drops and the snow starts falling, add these tasty recipes to your cold-weather repertoire. Fuzzy slippers are optional — but highly recommended.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Chilly weather means chili weather, am I right?. If you're looking for new ways to enjoy a beloved classic, add this white bean rendition to the menu. I'm obsessed with its smoky flavor, hearty texture and easy prep; its quickly becoming my go-to winter recipe. Personalize with your favorite toppers — think light sour cream, cilantro, avocado and salsa — then buckle in for some comfort-food heaven.

Get the recipe here.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

It's officially hot cocoa season, so I created a recipe that you can slurp two ways; enjoy a chocolaty, piping hot mug straight-up, or add a pinch of cayenne and cinnamon for a Mexican-style rendition with a real kick! Whipped cream and dark chocolate shavings are nonnegotiable. Trust me: It will be love at first sip.

Get the recipe here.

Move over, chicken noodle soup. This new recipe is addictively flavorful, creamy and totally hits the spot. It's the perfect remedy for a pesky winter cold, thanks to its citrusy lemon and soothing, warm temperature. Bonus: This simple dish is ready in just 30 minutes. Soup's on!

