Joy Bauer gives cheesy lasagna and peach Melba a healthy makeover

Fresh, in-season produce can taste as indulgent as your favorite dessert or beloved beverage. Think of a just-picked stalk of corn, a sweet watermelon, a juicy peach, a tender eggplant or a light zucchini — is your mouth watering yet? That's why I highly recommend taking advantage of these scrumptious seasonal picks while you still can. To celebrate summer's vibrant fruits and veggies, I whipped up two delectable dishes highlighting a few favorites: a mouthwatering No-Noodle Cheesy Lasagna and an sweet tooth-satisfying Peach Melba. Don't forget to head to your local farmers market so you can stock up on these summery superstars.
No-Noodle Cheesy Lasagna
Creamy, cheesy, and saucy, this dish is the full package. And while I absolutely adore pasta and classic lasagna, it was fun to create a lower-carb, lower-calorie rendition when you're looking for a lighter supper. Wondering how I managed to make lasagna without noodles? Here's the secret: I swapped in thinly sliced and roasted zucchini and eggplant; they sub in perfectly while providing a noodly, meaty texture. Trust me — one bite of this veggie, flavor-filled masterpiece and you'll be hooked.
Nothing says "summer" like a succulent and juicy peach. While eating this delicious stone fruit straight from the fruit bowl is plenty delicious, this decadent dessert will really wow your taste buds. I grill the peaches to bring out their natural sweetness, then top 'em with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, fresh raspberries and a sprinkle of granola or crushed graham crackers for a satisfying crunch.
