Joy Bauer gives cheesy lasagna and peach Melba a healthy makeover

Fresh, in-season produce can taste as indulgent as your favorite dessert or beloved beverage. Think of a just-picked stalk of corn, a sweet watermelon, a juicy peach, a tender eggplant or a light zucchini — is your mouth watering yet? That's why I highly recommend taking advantage of these scrumptious seasonal picks while you still can. To celebrate summer's vibrant fruits and veggies, I whipped up two delectable dishes highlighting a few favorites: a mouthwatering No-Noodle Cheesy Lasagna and an sweet tooth-satisfying Peach Melba. Don't forget to head to your local farmers market so you can stock up on these summery superstars.

Getty Images

Creamy, cheesy, and saucy, this dish is the full package. And while I absolutely adore pasta and classic lasagna, it was fun to create a lower-carb, lower-calorie rendition when you're looking for a lighter supper. Wondering how I managed to make lasagna without noodles? Here's the secret: I swapped in thinly sliced and roasted zucchini and eggplant; they sub in perfectly while providing a noodly, meaty texture. Trust me — one bite of this veggie, flavor-filled masterpiece and you'll be hooked.

Get the recipe here.

Nothing says "summer" like a succulent and juicy peach. While eating this delicious stone fruit straight from the fruit bowl is plenty delicious, this decadent dessert will really wow your taste buds. I grill the peaches to bring out their natural sweetness, then top 'em with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, fresh raspberries and a sprinkle of granola or crushed graham crackers for a satisfying crunch.

For more tasty recipes, order Joy's new cookbook Joy Bauer's Superfood!

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.