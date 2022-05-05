Joy Bauer fights fatigue with energy-boosting muffins and mocha frappé

Fight fatigue with flavorsome fare. Keep these two energizing recipes on midday slump standby: Chocolate Energy Muffins and Mocha Frappé.

Kelly Harrison

These nutrient-packed, chocolate muffins will keep you energized every bite of the way! They offer a balance of protein and fiber for sustained energy, plus the espresso adds a hit of caffeine and a subtle mocha flavor for the ultimate power-up. If you don't have espresso on hand, you can use instant coffee instead; just be sure it's finely ground into a powder. While 1 to 2 tablespoons is my recommended amount, you can adjust depending upon how much (or less) caffeine you're looking to add. You can also choose to omit the espresso entirely if you're caffeine-sensitive or prefer to make these kid-friendly.

These mocha-licious muffins are gently sweet thanks to the applesauce (which you can swap with mashed bananas or canned puréed pumpkin, if desired) and a hint of maple syrup. Trust me — midday munchin' will remind you that muffin' is impossible when you're nourished … and caffeinated.

Get the recipe here.

Need a java jolt? Skip the Starbucks and sip on this joyful Frappuccino-inspired drink made with wholesome ingredients and just the right amount of espresso magic. The coffee flavor is prominent (in the best way) with just one shot, but if you'd like a more intense espresso flavor — and double the caffeine! — add an additional shot. This recipe with a one-ounce dose, offers up about 60 to 70 milligrams of caffeine depending on your bean and roast.

Words cannot espresso how creamy, dreamy and addictively delicious this sipper is. it will infuse your morning madness and afternoon lulls with just the boost you need to power through … and do you.

For more tasty recipes, check out Joy's cookbook "Joy Bauer's Superfood!" and follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.