Joy Bauer celebrates zucchini season with 2 healthy summer recipes

You're invited to my veggie-centric grilling party! Today it's all about seasonal produce picks and savoring the fresh flavors of summer. I'm serving up colorful ratatouille skewers and grilled zucchini roll-ups (delicious, bite-sized bundles of creamy, cheesy goodness). Both recipes are a cinch to make and can be enjoyed as either an appetizer or side dish. These barbe-cuties are perfect for your next grill gathering!

Joy Bauer's Ratatouille Skewers. Joy Bauer

Everything you love in the classic French dish … on a stick! Channel your "Little Chef" and make this recipe ASAP — you will be amazed by the simplicity and scrumptiousness of these skewers. They are the perfect medley of summer veggies and flavor. To transform each skewer into a meal, you can easily add a protein of choice: chunks of chicken, fish, shrimp, steak or tofu. Have fun with the presentation and serve with warm marinara sauce to pour over the top. Use your favorite brand or whatever is on sale, and feel free to dial up the flavor by adding some Italian seasoning or herbes de Provence.

Get the recipe here.

I'm rolling out the red carpet for these grilled zucchini roll-ups. They look glamorous, super fancy and impressive but are stupid-easy to make. Zucchini has a subtle earthy flavor that perfectly complements the luxurious ricotta cheese filling. The basil leaves offer a pop of fresh, pungent, peppery and aromatic flair. Did you know that basil is one of the easiest herbs to grow at home? Add a few fresh leaves to elevate your dish to next-level yumminess.

For more tasty recipes, check out Joy's cookbook Joy Bauer's Superfood! and follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

