Have a healthier Fourth of July with Joy Bauer's festive recipes

Independence Day calls for fireworks, festivities and fabulous fare! For this week's Superfood Friday, I whipped up two must-make recipes with my pal, Al Roker. From seafood to sangria, we've got your Fourth of July menu covered.

Joy Bauer

I went all out with a red, white and blue theme for the Fourth of July, so it's good-looking and good-tasting. If you're lucky enough to find white peaches at the farmer's market, add them in along with your berries. The bottom line: You can make this beverage your own. That's the beauty of sangria — it's the ultimate use-what-you-have-on-hand cocktail. Cheers to summer weekends!

Full disclosure: My husband, Ian, actually created this recipe. He was determined to master it after devouring a similar version at an outdoor restaurant in the Florida Keys. Here, we've put our own spin on it, using dark beer and a hodgepodge of flavorful spices. In this recipe, we season it with Old Bay, but you can certainly experiment with other spice blends you enjoy. Over the years, this dish has been on regular rotation at my house — especially for outdoor get-togethers — because it takes little time to prepare and everyone in my family loves it. I'm hoping you enjoy it as much as we do!

