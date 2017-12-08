Superstar chefs are joining Jose Andres to feed California wildfire victims

share tweet pin email

As wildfires continue to devastate the southern California landscape, chef Jose Andres has enlisted the help of fellow celebrity chefs and a nonprofit organization to help feed victims as well as the firefighters working tirelessly to quell the flames.

Andres, who has helped provide millions of meals to victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, is now focusing on feeding those displaced by the raging, wind-driven wildfires.

Ok we need few hands at @TheLAKitchen to help the team prepare 2,000 meals....show up after 7 AM please....@WCKitchen #ChefsforLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/6bCPsQSXrI — JosÃ© AndrÃ©s (@chefjoseandres) December 7, 2017

Andrés' nonprofit organization, World Central Kitchen, has teamed up with another nonprofit LA Kitchen, with plans to distribute 2,000 meals to those affected by the wildfires that have torn across Los Angeles and Ventura County this week.

Andres put out the call on Twitter for volunteers to come help prepare the meals.

Getty Images Chef Jose Andres is helping get meals to victims of the wildfires in southern California in his latest effort to feed people suffering from a natural disaster.

Students set to graduate from LA Kitchen got to work making lunches for the wildfire victims, according to founder Robert Egger. LA Kitchen, which gives culinary training to at-risk youth and the unemployed, delivered 600 meals and 50 servings of organic baby food to the Red Cross in Los Angeles on Thursday, Andres announced.

600 meals & 50 servings of organic baby food at the @RedCrossLA Family shelter at Oxnard College. The Culinary students here at @TheLAKitchen are serving the meals & coordinating. GREAT Chefs to the rescue!!!...@WCKitchen pic.twitter.com/wVPgjKtktT — JosÃ© AndrÃ©s (@chefjoseandres) December 8, 2017

"Top Chef" stars Hugh Acheson and Tom Colicchio also heeded Andres' call to pitch in.

Iâm flying to LA tomorrow morning, put me to work. https://t.co/srkb1m846P — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) December 7, 2017

So if I have the ability and food to serve tacos for 200 -300 people tomorrow around Ventura...where could I legally do that? Free food for fire evacuees and first responders. #CaliforniaFires — hugh acheson (@HughAcheson) December 8, 2017

The Spanish-born Andres, who became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2013, has consistently risen to the challenge of helping feed people in disaster zones.

He worked among first responders in Houston after Hurricane Harvey and provided aid to Haiti after its devastating earthquake in 2010.

You can support Andres' mission to help feed wildfire victims and firefighters by donating to the organization at World Central Kitchen's site.

