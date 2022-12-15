José Andrés says this recipe is one of the reasons he married his wife

Chef, cookbook author and restaurateur José Andrés is hitting the road with his daughters to explore and enjoy the wonderful foods of Spain for his new show "Jose Andres and Family in Spain." Before he sets out on his journey, he's stopping the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of his favorite traditional Spanish recipes. He shows us how to make viennoiserie pastries filled with crema Catalana and classic tomato gazpacho.

My wife, Patricia, is from Andalucía, a region known for sherry and hams. But not many people know that Andalucía is the cold-soup capital of the world, thanks to gazpacho. Every summer, when you open the refrigerator in my house, you'll see a big glass pitcher right in the middle with this rich, creamy red liquid inside. It's always ready to refresh you on a hot day. My wife doesn't like to cook, and she always tries hard to change the menu at home. But one thing she cooks like the gods is gazpacho. This is her recipe. It's also one of the reasons I married her.

A good croissant is a beautiful thing, but a xuixo is for the gods. This incredible pastry, which is pronounced "choo-cho," was invented in the 1920s in the Catalonian city of Girona. The legend says that a famous acrobat fell in love with a pastry chef's daughter. They were caught in the bakery together when the pastry chef heard the acrobat sneeze ("shoo!"). The acrobat then gifted the pastry chef the recipe for xuixos ... and promised to marry his daughter. Maybe that's a stretch, but no matter what, it's an amazing creation.

