John Legend shows Gwyneth Paltrow his secret for making perfect chicken wings

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't like a regular health nut. She's a cool health nut.

Which means she can roll with John Legend's deep-fried chicken wings ... and then Goop-ify them later.

In the first episode of her new web series “Real Men Eat Goop,” Paltrow, 45, invites Legend, 39, over for a good-natured cook-off. In the first half of the segment, the two prepare Legend's no-longer-top-secret recipe for chicken wings, which are brined in a heavy hit of Lawry’s Seasoned Salt and topped with hot sauce honey butter.

Goop "This is unfair, that you write music like that and you cook like this," says Paltrow.

Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, loves them, so we already love them.

Then, things get Goop-y. While Paltrow admits that "you can never really replace a fried wing," her oven-baked Korean wings get no complaints from the "All of Me" singer.

"I'm so happy," Legend says, biting into a wing.

Goop These wings got his head spinning, no kidding.

Paltrow's secret? A sauce whisked together from flavorful ingredients like gochujang, fish sauce, and raw honey, then reduced on the stove to make it thick, sticky, and "gorgeous."

We'll take one order of each, please ... and a private concert from Legend, while we're at it!