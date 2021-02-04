If there is anyone out there in the football world not named Tom Brady who can lay claim to being the greatest of all time, it’s Joe Montana.

The four-time Super Bowl champion is the star of a thoughtful Guinness ad running during this year’s big game, and the commercial focuses on what it takes to be the GOAT — an acronym for Greatest of All Time.

Joe Montana extols the virtues of resilience in his Super Bowl commercial for Guinness. Guiness

“What does it mean to be the greatest of all time?” Montana asks in a voice-over as the spot begins.

He points out it can be judged by games won and statistics and records set but says more has to be taken into account, as a clip of him playing quarterback at Notre Dame splashes on the screen.

“It’s about how you come back from a bad play or the hardest year ever,” he adds, as footage rolls of him losing the football while playing for Notre Dame before a “closed” sign appears — a reference to the pandemic wreaking havoc on businesses.

Video of the three-time Super Bowl MVP from his Notre Dame days once again appears as he discusses the importance of perseverance.

“One voice tells you to stay down and take it easy. Another one says, ‘Get up. Show your teammates and your neighbors, "Hey, we got this,"'” he says, as more clips of him at Notre Dame play.

“You wanna be great? Make everybody around you better. Look down the field, and find a way to keep moving the ball,” he says over shots of himself completing a long pass for the Fighting Irish.

“The greats take it as an article of faith that the best is yet to come,” he adds, as a group of people toast with Guinness.

“So, here’s to the greatest player we don’t know yet, the greatest play we haven’t seen, the greatest beer you maybe haven’t tried and the greatest year that’s still ahead of us.”