Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Joe Isidori is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make two tasty recipes guaranteed to put a smile on any mom's face for Mother's Day. He shows us how to prepare crispy, fried chicken cutlets with fresh tomato on top and sautéed shrimp in a lemony butter sauce over sautéed spinach with garlic.

I love this recipe because my wife loves it — it's a dish that's as great as she is, which is why it's named for her. The jumbo shrimp make it a filling meal while the garlicky spinach keeps things light. The dish has great flavor from its lemony sauce and wonderful texture from herby breadcrumbs.

This is a great summertime dish and lighter way to switch up classic Milanese. Using ripe, in-season tomatoes makes all the difference and the final result tastes like summer on a plate!

