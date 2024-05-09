IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 77% off wireless earbuds, packing cubes, more travel essentials

Treat mom to shrimp scampi and bruschetta-style chicken for Mother's Day

Chef Joe Isidori makes 2 delicious dishes for a memorable Mother's Day meal.
/ Source: TODAY
By Joe Isidori

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Joe Isidori is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make two tasty recipes guaranteed to put a smile on any mom's face for Mother's Day. He shows us how to prepare crispy, fried chicken cutlets with fresh tomato on top and sautéed shrimp in a lemony butter sauce over sautéed spinach with garlic.

Shrimp Scampi alla Louise with Sautéed Spinach

Get The Recipe

Shrimp Scampi alla Louise with Sautéed Spinach

Joe Isidori

I love this recipe because my wife loves it — it's a dish that's as great as she is, which is why it's named for her. The jumbo shrimp make it a filling meal while the garlicky spinach keeps things light. The dish has great flavor from its lemony sauce and wonderful texture from herby breadcrumbs.

Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Tomato Bruschetta

Get The Recipe

Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Tomato Bruschetta

Joe Isidori

This is a great summertime dish and lighter way to switch up classic Milanese. Using ripe, in-season tomatoes makes all the difference and the final result tastes like summer on a plate!

If you like those magnificent Mother's Day recipes, you should also try these:

Brioche Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Toffee Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Brioche Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Toffee Sauce

Danielle Kartes
Spicy Lobster with Linguine and Mint
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Spicy Lobster with Linguine and Mint

Martha Stewart