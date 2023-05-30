IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Savor the flavors of spring with chicken scaloppine and strawberry-rhubarb cobbler

Make chicken scaloppine with artichokes and strawberry-rhubarb cobbler for the ultimate spring dinner from chef Joe Isidori.
By Joe Isidori

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Joe Isidori is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his all-time favorite spring entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make chicken scaloppine with artichokes and strawberry-rhubarb cobbler with homemade pistachio ice cream.

Chicken Scaloppine with Artichokes

This dish is nostalgic for me because it was one of my father's creations. He was also a chef, and every spring he would put this dish on the menu, so it was like a harbinger of the season. After the birth of my younger sister Kristina, my dad renamed the dish after her, and it became an instant classic at our family's restaurant.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler with Pistachio Ice Cream

The strawberries and rhubarb make this a classic spring dish that's perfect for serving for either a formal or casual meal (and awesome for leftovers!). The nutty flavor of the pistachio ice cream beautifully complements the berry-rhubarb filling.

