With the holiday season in full swing, nothing makes people feel warm and cozy like a festive treat. To celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and the New Year, TODAY Food All Stars Jocelyn Delk Adams, Alejandra Ramos and Jake Cohen are baking up a few batches of their favorite sweets. First, Jocelyn shares a unique recipe inspired by the gingerbread she and her Southern family enjoyed at Christmas during her childhood.Then Alejandra makes sweet and nutty polvorones, followed by jake's decadent, gluten-free macaroon brownies.

Jocelyn Delk Adams puts a new spin on gingerbread

Growing up, my family always made desserts together during the holidays and one of my favorite recipes was gingerbread. These cookies are an ode to that Christmas classic. My recipe uses zesty lemon for a unique twist on the flavor profile that results in a cookie that's gently crunchy on the outside with a soft, chewy center.

Alejandra Ramos makes crumbly Puerto Rican shortbread cookies

The name of these nutty shortbread cookies comes from the word "polvo," which means dust in Spanish. It references the powdery sugar that covers the cookie, as well as the trademark crumbly texture of the cookie itself. You may know these as Mexican Wedding Cookies or even Russian Tea Cakes. It seems like just about every country has their own version — and with good reason, for they are as easy to make as they are delicious to enjoy.

Jake Cohen makes beautifully rich brownies everyone can enjoy

Chocolate and coconut are a match made in heaven. I love this brownie recipe because it's unbelievably easy but incredibly rich. Who wants to spend all day in the kitchen when you can be enjoying the holiday festivities? This dessert is so decadent but the brownies just happen to be gluten free so you'll have a dessert that even more people can enjoy. If that doesn't bring a little extra holiday cheer, I don't know what will!