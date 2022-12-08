Make the holidays batter with gingerbread Bundt cake and maple cheesecake

Cookbook author and pro baker Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to mix up a few of her favorite holiday desserts. She shows us how to make a festive gingerbread bundt cake and maple cheesecake with pomegranate compote.

Instead of cookies every Christmas holiday season, my family baked cakes. So, I wanted to add the classic flavors of gingerbread to a cake, and this one is absolute perfection.

Made with crisp graham crackers, rich cream cheese, tangy sour cream and buttery maple syrup, these maple cheesecake bars are irresistibly decadent. As if that wasn't enough, I added smooth vanilla bean whipped cream and a drizzle of brightly-flavored pomegranate compote.

If you like those cake recipes from Jocelyn Delk Adams, you should also try these: