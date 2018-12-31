Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Mamrie Hart and Joaquín Simó

Award-winning bartender Joaquín Simó of Alchemy Consulting and YouTube star Mamrie Hart are visiting TODAY to whip up some festive New Year's Eve cocktails. And for those who may have overindulged a bit, Simó and Hart also have their very own "hair of the dog cures" for New Year's Day. Cereal milk will never be the same!

FESTIVE COCKTAILS

For his New Year's Eve cocktail, Simó whipped up a classic French 75. "A French 75 is great because it's customizable," says Simó. "You can add a small amount of your favorite liqueur to the base recipe to tweak it to your — or your guests' — preference."

Party Thyme Punch

Punches are great for big groups because you can easily (and quickly!) serve a thirsty crowd. TODAY

"This punch is perfect if you're hosting a big New Year's Eve party and want something for everyone," says Mamrie Hart. "You can serve it in a big punch bowl. It's very festive looking, fruity tasting and great for big groups."

Ingredients

2 cans of peach nectar

1 bottle of gin

6 lemons (4 juiced for the punch and 2 sliced for decoration)

1 bottle of brut Champagne or sparkling wine

Fresh thyme sprigs, for garnish

Ice

Preparation

Mix together the peach nectar, gin and lemon juice in a punch bowl. Serve in glasses topped with Champagne and garnish each glass with a sprig of thyme.

HAIR OF THE DOG

Joaquín's Hangover Helper

"For the day after, I'd forgo anything shaken or stirred, as no one can really work that hard on January 1st," says Simó. "A simple highball will do the trick, with just a wee amount of booze, but mostly low-ABV amaro and quality tonic water. This drink is a little savory and herbaceous, with a touch of smoke and a nice dry finish that keeps you going back for more."

Ingredients

1/2 ounce mezcal

1½ ounces amaro, such as Cynar

Good quality tonic water, such as Fever Tree, Q or Thomas Henry

Preparation

In a 12-ounce highball glass, mix the mezcal and the amaro, then top it off with tonic water. If you can bring yourself to use a sharp implement, a lemon peel makes a lovely garnish.

Mamrie's Cereal Killer

This sweet and creamy cocktail is great for a brunch party. TODAY

"Eat your favorite box of cereal 'cause your hungover is gonna need it!" says Hart. "Then add the sweetly flavored leftover milk to a creamy cocktail with vodka and coffee liqueur. Essentially, it's a White Russian, but with the flavors of Cocoa Krispies or Cinnamon Toast Crunch!"

Ingredients

2 ounces vodka

1 ounce coffee liqueur

1 ounce cereal milk (your choice!)

Preparation

Mix all ingredients together in a glass with ice and enjoy with a straw.

