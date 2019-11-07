The 41-year-old also gave fans a sneak peek at the book's stunning cover, which features the design expert posing in a sleek kitchen with a bowl of potatoes and herbs.

Gaines shared the good news in a video posted to her Instagram account and revealed the main inspiration behind her second collection of recipes.

“My hope with this cookbook is that it really encourages and inspires people to experiment in their kitchen and to get after it,” she says. “For me, I’ve failed multiple times but in those failings, I’ve learned so much and it just kept me coming back. I never wanted to quit.”

In her first cookbook, which was released in 2017, Gaines showed off her cooking skills with 125 recipes ranging from breakfast, lunch and dinner staples (think: chicken pot pie and quiche) to desserts and snacks. Some of the treats featured in the cookbook are now served at the Gaines' restaurant, Magnolia Table, in Waco, Texas.

This time around, Gaines is stepping up her game with 145 new recipes, including plenty of family favorites she actually cooks at home, plus more dishes from the family's restaurant and coffee shop.

Volume two of "Magnolia Table" will feature everything from breakfast to dinner recipes, like grilled bruschetta chicken and chocolate cake, plus breads, sides and soups.

Cooking is just one of the ways Gaines likes to express herself and she wants readers to feel comfortable putting their own spin on her tasty creations by altering the spices here and there. After all, making recipes work for your family is what getting into cooking is all about.

“At the end of the day, it’s really about gathering your friends and family around the table,” Gaines said. “It’s those moments that make working in the kitchen, worth it, every time.”