Joanna Gaines shares her family's favorite 'super simple' chili recipe

Wondering what to make for dinner? Joanna Gaines shared a "super simple" chili recipe that uses canned ingredients that many people already have in their pantries.

The Gaines family chili is "one of the easiest recipes I've got for cooking during quarantine," the mother of five kids, ages 1 to 15, shared in an Instagram video.

In a large soup pot or Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil until hot. Next, add one large onion, finely chopped, and saute until translucent. Gaines said this usually takes about eight minutes.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Next, add two pounds of ground beef. Gaines uses 80% lean. Add a pinch of salt and pepper and stir the meat often until it loses its pink color.

Now it's time to add two 10-ounce cans of diced tomatoes and green chiles, such as Ro-Tel brand. Then add two 26-ounce cans of southwestern style beans undrained. Bring the chili to a simmer and then reduce the heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Gaines recommends doing a taste test after this to adjust the seasoning as needed.

Finally, there's one last step Gaines said turns an ordinary bowl of chili into a "revelation." After scooping the chili into bowls, add Fritos and grated cheddar cheese.

Gaines also has desert covered. On Friday, she shared her family's favorite recipe for chewy chocolate chip cookies.

In addition to enjoying quality family time and delicious food, Gaines said she's been answering questions from her kids about the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've noticed our kids quietly processing all that's going on and wanted to make sure they knew they could process and express their concerns, questions and even fears in whatever form they were comfortable with," she wrote on Instagram. "For my sweet Ella, she wanted to write down the questions she's currently wrestling with and interview me."

Gaines answered many of her daughter's questions during the cooking demo, from "Are you afraid we're gonna run out of food?" to "Would you rather do a puzzle or read a book?"

She encouraged her followers to have their kids ask questions as well, sharing their concerns online using the hashtag #WeBelieveInHome.