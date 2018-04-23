Cook like Joanna Gaines: Chicken pot pie, strawberry shortcake, biscuits and more

share tweet email

Lifestyle expert Joanna Gaines is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her family-friendly recipes from her cookbook "Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering." She shows us how to make comforting chicken pot pie, fluffy buttermilk biscuits, cheesy scalloped potatoes and easy strawberry shortcakes.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

"I've been making this simple twist on old-school potpie for my kiddos since they were toddlers. My version is based on a generous amount of chicken stew with a somewhat soupy consistency that makes it perfect for ladling on top of mashed potatoes."

"Perfectly fluffy biscuits are a thing of pure joy. These light and flaky beauties are perfect for smearing with butter, smothering with creamy gravy, making sweet strawberry shortcakes or as a topping for a hearty stew."

"The sliced potatoes make this a pretty dish, and the cream and cheese mixture tastes like heaven."

"My husband's favorite way to eat biscuits is with jam or gravy, but mine is in strawberry shortcake. This classic doesn't need much of an introduction, but if you've never had sweetened ripe strawberries spooned over soft, buttery biscuits with homemade whipped cream, you're in for a real treat."

