Send summer off with shrimp and corn salad, gin and juice

Chef JJ Johnson is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of his favorite end-of-summer entertaining recipes. He shows us how to prepare a seasonal shrimp and corn salad and refreshing passionfruit and gin cocktails.

The perfect way to end summer is with beautiful shrimp, in-season corn and radishes. The sweet corn, pepperiness from the radish and nice caramelization from the shrimp creates a great balance in this dish.

I think gin is super fun for summertime cocktails because it is filled with so many botanicals. I love gin and juice. It's refreshing and has a bit of a kick — something to enjoy on the last days of summer.

