Send summer off with shrimp and corn salad, gin and juice

Summer may be coming to an end, but there's still time to enjoy all its refreshing flavors.
By JJ Johnson

Chef JJ Johnson is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of his favorite end-of-summer entertaining recipes. He shows us how to prepare a seasonal shrimp and corn salad and refreshing passionfruit and gin cocktails.

Seared Shrimp, Corn and Radish Salad
Seared Shrimp, Corn and Radish Salad

JJ Johnson

The perfect way to end summer is with beautiful shrimp, in-season corn and radishes. The sweet corn, pepperiness from the radish and nice caramelization from the shrimp creates a great balance in this dish.

Tangy Gin and Passionfruit Juice
CleoTV
Tangy Gin and Passionfruit Juice

JJ Johnson

I think gin is super fun for summertime cocktails because it is filled with so many botanicals. I love gin and juice. It's refreshing and has a bit of a kick — something to enjoy on the last days of summer.

JJ Johnson