'Love Hard' star Jimmy O. Yang on his passion for cooking: It's 'like doing stand-up'

Already an accomplished stand-up comedian, actor and writer, Jimmy O. Yang has a new title to add to his long list of achievements: romantic leading man in a Christmas flick. The success of "Love Hard" — which made it to the No. 1 spot on Netflix — is definitely something he'll be celebrating this season.

But Yang won’t be celebrating at home in Los Angeles this year. Instead, he told me, he's heading to Thailand for the holidays.

So, perhaps no chestnuts roasting on an open fire, but one of the things he’s looking most forward to is finally trying Thai food straight from the source. He is a big fan of watching Bangkok-based food personality, Mark Wiens, and even made pad kra pao (Thai basil chicken) for this past Thanksgiving at home. He’s curious how the food will taste in his travels as opposed to the restaurants he frequents at home. “It’ll just help me know what good food is supposed to taste like, and how it is different," he said.

It’s no mystery that Yang loves food. He has been frequently featured to discuss food on camera and in podcasts throughout the past few years, even writing about it for Bon Appetit. And throughout the pandemic, Yang has been showing off his culinary talents in his YouTube series "Jimmy’s Kitchen."

His videos show how excited and brave he is when it comes to cooking. He approaches every step eagerly, from chopping Thai chiles with his bare hands to taking the occasional hot oil splatter in stride. As he's progressed as a cook, he'll often improvise with whatever ingredients he has at home or in his garden. Whether he uses tequila in place of white wine for shrimp scampi, or tosses red cabbage into a creamy mushroom fettuccine, all his dishes have looked undisputedly delicious.

"I mean, I was home with nothing to do, and eating was something I was going to have to do anyway once everything shut down," he said. "I began cooking chicken enchiladas because I couldn’t get them from the restaurant I usually order from, and I thought there was no way I could do it. But then I did, and realized how easy it was! The videos were just a pet project that now became a great way for me and others to hang out at my house, and it’s so much fun. It helps me to stay creative, and keeps the juices flowing."