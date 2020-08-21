Jimmy Fallon shares his hilarious 'Frozen' pancake fail

Sign up for our newsletter

Jimmy Fallon is a man of many talents but he recently discovered that pancake decorating may not be one of them.

On Friday, the “Tonight Show” host shared photos of his attempt to make “Frozen”-themed pancakes and his creation turned out, well, maybe not exactly as he had planned.

“Be honest, does this look like Elsa? My apologies to @idinamenzel,” Fallon wrote on Instagram.

We can kind of see the resemblance?

"Frozen" star Menzel hasn't weighed in yet, but fans had some pretty funny reactions to Fallon’s pancake art, which featured chocolate chips as Elsa’s eyes and what appeared to be blue jelly for the nose, mouth and dress ... or was that meant to be her hair?

“No, but there’s an uncanny resemblance to Adele Dazeem,” one person commented on his Instagram post, referencing the time John Travolta famously mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name at the 2014 Oscars.

“As they say, don't quit your night job!!” another commenter wrote. “Awesome try though…”

"Grilled smurf," commented another follower.

Pancake decorating is definitely an art, so many parents can no doubt relate to Fallon’s struggles — including Ashton Kutcher, who had a similar experience when he attempted to create a pancake version of a character from the children’s show “Paw Patrol” for his daughter, Wyatt.

“Was trying for a skye from #pawpatrol pancake,” Kutcher wrote on Instagram. “My daughter, ‘what’s this suppose to be?’ #humbled.”

When it comes to pancake art, Fallon may want to pick up a few tips from fellow late night host Jimmy Kimmel, who has become an absolute pro.

Kimmel, who Fallon tagged in his recent post, has been making incredible breakfast creations for years now for his children.

Just take this amazing Peppa pig-shaped pancake Kimmel made for his daughter, Jane.

He also showed off this truly impressive pancake he made in honor of “Cars 3” in 2017.

Fallon’s “Frozen”-inspired pancakes may have been created in a more abstract style, but we’re sure they still tasted delicious!