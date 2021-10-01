IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin's game-day 'dip' features this 1 winning ingredient

It's so easy, but is it really a dip? You decide.

Jill Martin shares her go-to game day 'dip'

Oct. 1, 202101:23
By Jill Martin

I don’t eat chicken so I've never tried Chick-fil-A, but my friend Georgia introduced me to the sauce. It's so addictive — you could dip a shoe in it and it would be delicious. I love tuna fish on Uncle Jerry’s Pretzels and that is what I serve as one of my dips on game days or when I have people over. I know tuna fish is not a typical dip but it's a fan favorite in my house and basically the only thing I know how to make. I add Bubbies pickles in it for a little extra kick — but you can use any kind of pickles you like!

Is tuna fish a dip? I'll let you decide.

Prep time: 3 minutes — tops

Ingredients

  • 1 can of tuna fish (or as much as you'd like)
  • Chick-fil-A sauce (as much as you'd like)
  • Bubbies pickles, chopped (as much as you'd like)

Preparation

Mix everything together and serve!

Alejandra Ramos

