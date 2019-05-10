Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 10, 2019, 10:59 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Jet Tila

Chef Jet Tila is celebrating Mother's Day by cooking up a feast fit for a queen. He's preparing mouth-watering recipes from his cookbook, "101 Epic Dishes: Recipes That Teach You How to Make the Classics Even More Delicious": prime rib roast with horseradish cream, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, fluffy mashed potatoes and brown butter chocolate chip cookies.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Cooking the prime rib at a low temperature guarantees it will cook at a uniform rate, giving you a beautiful, evenly pink medium-rare all the way through. This also keeps the prime rib super moist. Once you get it to the desired temperature, it can just rest for hours until you're ready to serve. When ready, fire up the oven, brown the meat and eat!

Brussels sprouts get a bad rap but are some of the tastiest vegetables ever. The secret is they need to be caramelized by dry heat like roasting or frying to unlock their sweetness and texture. Remember these three tips. First, be sure to brown the sprouts and get some crispy leaves. Second, season generously. And third, keep them al dente inside, so they'll have some texture.

There are some critical steps to making amazing mashed potatoes: Start with a starchy potato, leave the potato pieces large and start in cold water so the starches cook slowly and become creamy. Also, the finer the mash, the fluffier the texture.

These golden, rich, buttery cookies have the sweet contrast of chocolate chips. We're changing up the original recipe here by browning the butter to give it an added level of rich, nutty flavor, then topping it with a little garnish of salt.

