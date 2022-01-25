Chef Jet Tila is joining TODAY to share a couple of his favorite traditional Thai recipes from his new cookbook, "101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die: The Essential Recipes, Techniques and Ingredients of Thailand." He shows us how to make classic pad thai with shrimp and spicy cashew chicken.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

The most famous Thai dish in America! Making a good pad thai takes time. There's a delicate dance with the noodles because they cook in three stages. First you soak them in warm water, and they begin to absorb and soften. They first get pan-fried with all the ingredients. Be patient at this stage. Allow them to begin to yield and marry with the hot oil and other ingredients. Once they look soft enough to eat right out of the pan but slightly al dente, add the sauce to finish the cooking.

Cashews are grown in southern Thailand and are a huge staple in our diet. This recipe is very different from its Chinese cousin because of its spice and delicious stickiness from chile paste in soybean oil and black soy sauce.

If you like those Thai-inspired recipes, you should also try these: