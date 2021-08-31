Jessica Simpson says she only eats the ends of bacon. Is this a thing?

While leaving any bacon leftovers to go to waste might seem like a travesty to some people, Jessica Simpson has seemingly admitted she will only eat the tips of a bacon strip.

Simpson, 41, shared her food confession on Instagram Tuesday alongside a photo of her with one end of a bacon strip in her mouth, with her daughter Maxwell, 9, eating the other end, putting a new spin on the famous "Lady and the Tramp" spaghetti scene.

"My kids make fun of me since I only eat the tips of the bacon," Simpson wrote. Along with Maxwell, Simpson and husband Eric Johnson are parents to son Ace Knute, 8, and daughter Birdie Mae, 2.

While Simpson's kids might think she's weird, some people commented that they also only enjoy the ends of bacon.

"I only eat tips too! Because they’re crispy. I don’t care for chewy bacon," one fan wrote.

"Me toooooo!!!! And I leave the rest," another person added.

Other people found the confession hilarious.

"That is the most Jessica Simpson thing I’ve ever heard," one person commented.

Of course, it's not the first time Simpson has poked fun at her food preferences. She famously confused Chicken of the Sea tuna in 2003 on her MTV reality show, "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica," when she wondered aloud to then-husband Nick Lachey whether what she was eating was chicken or fish.

