Jessica Simpson had the perfect reaction to a lawsuit alleging Subway serves fake tuna in its sandwiches and wraps. While the sandwich chain denies the claims that its tuna isn't the real deal, Simpson chimed in on the controversy.

"It’s OK @SUBWAY. It IS confusing," the 40-year older singer and entrepreneur wrote alongside a video of the story that aired on TODAY.

The Subway lawsuit alleges the sandwich chain's tuna is made from a "mixture of various concoctions" that are made to "imitate the appearance of tuna." Subway said there is "no truth" to the allegations.

Simpson famously confused Chicken of the Sea tuna in 2003 during an iconic moment on her MTV reality show "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica."

On the premiere episode of the show, Simpson was sitting on the couch and eating from a bowl when she turned to her then-husband, 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey, and asked him what exactly it was that she was eating.

"Is this chicken that I have, or is this fish?" Simpson asked.

"I know it's tuna, but it says chicken by the sea," she continued. "Is that stupid? What is it called — chicken by the sea or in the sea?"

Lachey informed his wife that she was indeed eating tuna.

"Chicken of the Sea is the brand," he said. "You know, 'cause a lot of people eat tuna, just like a lot of people eat chicken. Chicken of the Sea."

Simpson then explained the mix-up to her husband.

"Oh, I understand now. I read it wrong," she replied.

Simpson owned the moment and has shown she has no problems laughing at herself. This isn't the first time she has seized the opportunity to make a tuna-related joke.

It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods pic.twitter.com/Vo5ekewF8S — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) July 9, 2017

In 2017, Whole Foods recalled 440 pounds of what it thought was buffalo chicken salad, but turned out to include tuna. Simpson shared a screenshot of an article with the headline, "Whole Foods Discovered Its Chicken Salad Actually Had Tuna."

"It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods," she wrote.