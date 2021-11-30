IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jessica Seinfeld makes vegan sloppy Joes and peanut butter bars

The ultimate sign of success in the Seinfeld house is eating something with no raised eyebrows or complaints.
By Jessica Seinfeld

Author and philanthropist Jessica Seinfeld is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite meat- and dairy-free recipes from her cookbook, "Vegan, at Times: 120+ Recipes for Every Day or Every So Often." She shows us how to make veggie-based sloppy Joes and vegan peanut butter bars.

Vegan Sloppy Joes
Vegan Sloppy Joes

I love this recipe because it's so flavorful and hearty. This is a home run for people who are worried about walking away from the table unsatisfied. It's great for large groups and serves up well, year-round.

Peanut Butter Bars
Peanut Butter Bars

I remember I made these and I left them sitting on the counter. My son, who is averse to trying new things, started eating them — many of them. That's the ultimate sign of success in our house: Eating something with no raised eyebrows or complaints.

Jessica Seinfeld