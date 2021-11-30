Jessica Seinfeld makes vegan sloppy Joes and peanut butter bars

Author and philanthropist Jessica Seinfeld is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite meat- and dairy-free recipes from her cookbook, "Vegan, at Times: 120+ Recipes for Every Day or Every So Often." She shows us how to make veggie-based sloppy Joes and vegan peanut butter bars.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

I love this recipe because it's so flavorful and hearty. This is a home run for people who are worried about walking away from the table unsatisfied. It's great for large groups and serves up well, year-round.

I remember I made these and I left them sitting on the counter. My son, who is averse to trying new things, started eating them — many of them. That's the ultimate sign of success in our house: Eating something with no raised eyebrows or complaints.

If you like those satisfying vegan recipes, you should also try these: