Food historian Jessica B. Harris on why chicken yassa is her 'good-luck dish'

For Dr. Jessica B. Harris, the allure of chicken yassa comes down to its simplicity.

"It's my good-luck dish, in a way," the James Beard Award-winning food historian told TODAY Food. "Lemons are non-threatening. Ditto chicken, ditto onions. And I think, for that reason, it's a dish that hops or leaps over the taste barricades that people might otherwise have. It also surprises people: 'Oh, this can't be African. This can't be from West Africa.' Because it's not what people expect."

Opening people's eyes to the foodways of the African diaspora has long been Harris' mission.

A Netflix show based on Harris' 2011 book, "High on the Hog," premieres on Wednesday.

Harris, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, is the author of "High on the Hog: A Culinary Journey from Africa to America," a history of African American cuisine. A Netflix series of the same name that's adapted from her book premiered Wednesday.

Harris started writing about food in the late 1970s as the travel editor for Essence magazine. As she sees it, it's about time that food from the African continent gets its turn in the spotlight.

"When I started writing about food, it was a very different landscape," she said. "First of all, food to pretty much everyone meant French, or at the very least European. Italy kind of came in, along with the Mediterranean diet. And then Spain followed Italy. It was Barbara Tropp, Julia Child, Paula Wolfert, Nancy Harmon Jenkins. A variety of women who each established sort of culinary bailiwicks, if you will, and who talked about food within these contexts.

"Then gradually it expanded. People like Barbara Tropp brought in China and then you got Chinese food. And then that brought in other Asian foods, Japanese food and so on and so forth. And then we see South America coming in. But we've never really seen the African Atlantic world on plates, on tables. So, I've been fighting the good fight."