Jernard Wells' chicken potpie is full of comforting memories

Chef, television show host and best-selling cookbook author Jernard Wells is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his favorite heartwarming recipes from his cookbook, "Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours." He shows us how to make a peppery arugula salad bursting with fresh berries and a creamy, comforting chicken potpie.

I adore my momma's chicken potpie for its comforting warmth, perfectly flaky crust and the rich sauce that she made with it. I would watch my mother transforms a humble dish into a heartfelt symphony of flavors, creating a nostalgic connection to home and a sense of unconditional love with each comforting serving.

Having grown up in the South, I cherish the vibrant greenery and fruits that our soil produces. This sweet and savory salad is a celebration of that bounty. It is a harmonious blend of peppery arugula and vibrant berries. The contrasting textures create a refreshing and flavorful experience that excites and cleanses the palate with each and every bite.

