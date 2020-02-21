Can't find any Girl Scout cookies? Jennifer Garner will send you some

It's officially Girl Scout cookie season! While it is possible to order cookies from sites like eBay, the only way to ensure you're getting the real deal is to order directly from a scout herself.

However, if you're having a tough time tracking down cookies, or don't live in an area near any troops, Jennifer Garner has a solution.

On Thursday, the actress posted a video on Instagram letting her followers know that she would happily send Girl Scout cookies to those in need.

The 46-year-old actress and mother has helped her kids with their own Girl Scout cookie sales in the past, but this year, she's taking her cookie-selling skills to a new level.

"We understand the primal need for Girl Scout cookies. 🍪♥️ Apparently there are some crazy corners of the country where @girlscouts are NOT set up in front of every grocery store—and we are here to help," Garner wrote in the post's caption.

In the video, Garner asks viewers to just let her know why they can't get access to any Girl Scout cookies and then she "will send them out until we run out." During the video, various hands are seen placing box after box of cookies into her arms until the video frame is nearly filled with the signature signage of Samoas, Tagalongs and more.

"If you are in need—email me your cookie preferences and address—and our stash will go on a first come, first served basis (although a good story has been know to shake a couple of boxes off the Thin Mint tree)," the post concludes.

Those craving something sweet from the Girl Scouts of the USA should simply email jenhasextra@gmail.com and cross their fingers that the actress hasn't already run out of her stash.