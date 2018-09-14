Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Jennifer Garner puts a fun spin on an 'easy and super fast' childhood fave

And the dish looks absolutely delicious.
by Alessandra Bulow / / Source: TODAY
Actress Jennifer Garner channeled her inner Ina Garten once again in Thursday's episode of her "Pretend Cooking Show" on social media.

In the past, she's prepped plenty of sweets like a chocolate sheet cake and pudding, but this time, Garner made something savory, and it's apparently one of her "favorite, easy and super fast dinners" — crispy fish sticks. And they look truly yummy.

"They could be healthier ... whatever — they're delicious," she said before demonstrating her cooking technique.

She coated strips of tilapia in flour, then dredged them in egg wash (a mixture of eggs and water) and then gave them a dip in a combination of crushed cornflakes and panko, Japanese-style breadcrumbs, and an extra crunchy bite.

"You kind of push the crunchy stuff in 'cause that's the best part," she said about her breading technique.

Jennifer Garner makes fish sticks
Garner coated a pan with canola oil and heated it up, then said, "Now back to my fish sticks," in a voice that was a remarkably good impression of Yoda from "Star Wars."

The actress also demonstrated a rather unusual, yet kind of cute, cooking technique: she likes to talk to her food while she prepares it. "In you go," she told her fish sticks as she added them to the shimmering oil.

Jennifer Garner makes fish sticks
Ever a ham in front of the camera, Garner whistled as she waited for the food to brown and sang Montell Jordan's "This is How We Do It," as she placed the crispy fried pieces on a paper towel-lined plate to cool.

A sprinkle of salt was the "very important" finishing touch.

"That's so good!" she exclaimed as she took a bite and threw her head back dramatically.

Only one thing was missing. "I need a beer!" she said.

#PretendCookingShow— fish sticks! They’re fast. They’re delicious. #makeextra 🌟Full episode is on #IGTV🌟 . Ingredients: 1 lb of tilapia 1/4 cup of flour Salt Pepper 1 egg 1 cup Panko Bread Crumbs (regular or whole wheat) 3/4 cup Corn Flake Crumbs (or any sweet cereal you like, smashed to bits) Canola oil (or oil of your preference) . Directions: 1.) Trim your tilapia into fish stick size pieces. You want them to be of similar size and thickness. There is always one side of the fillet that is thinner so I make those into “wide and flat sticks” 🤷‍♀️ 2.) Gather three bowls to use for your batter station. . Bowl 1: 1/4 cup of flour, a few big pinches of salt, about a teaspoon of fresh ground pepper. Bowl 2: crack one egg, add a little water, mix with a fork. Bowl 3: combine the Panko and corn flake crumbs. Have an empty plate ready to catch your fish sticks when they are battered. . 3.) Start at bowl one, coat fish piece in flour, shake excess. Dip in bowl two, shake excess. Drop in bowl three, push crumbs into fish until fully coated. Place on plate. Repeat until all fish pieces are done. 4.) About half way through battering, I like to start heating my oil. About 1/4 inch on medium/high. 5.) When the oil is ready, place 5 to 6 fish pieces in your pan (or whatever will fit, giving them some breathing room). 6.) Prepare a plate covered in paper towels to catch fish sticks when they come out of the oil. 7.) They cook through fast. Pay attention to the color. When they are a deep golden brown, flip. When both sides are sufficiently brown, remove from pan and place on paper towel. Sprinkle with salt immediately. 8.) Repeat for remaining fish sticks, add/heat more oil if necessary. 9.) Yum.

Garner's love of seafood has been documented before. On Aug. 1, she also shared her recipe for marinated grilled shrimp.

Swipe and see! I’m sure I adapted this recipe from somewhere. 🤷🏻‍♀️ It’s fast, it’s delicious, it’s healthy — a favorite for sure. 😍 🍤.🍤.🍤 Marinated Grilled Shrimp 1. In a bowl…zest and juice of a lime. 2. Careful of your fingers! I also grate a clove or two of garlic on a microplane. 3. Pinch of red pepper flakes. More if you like spicy. 4. Glug glug of olive oil. 5. Splash of white wine (and a splash for the cook 😁). 6. Plenty of salt. Some pepper. 7. A pound of peeled and deveined shrimp. 8. Marinate in the fridge for anywhere from 5 minutes to 5 hours. I’ve honestly left it overnight and it was delish. 9. Chop and add a bunch of Italian parsley. 10. Heat something — a grill, a cast iron skillet, a grill pan — hot enough to form a little crunch on the outside of the shrimp. 11. Cook a couple of minutes a side. They need to be pink, but don’t overdo it. 12. Yum.

She also got to spend time with her cooking idol this summer: Ina Garten. It was Garner's love for the Barefoot Contessa that inspired her to start her "Pretend Cooking" series in the first place.

Garner appears to have mastered the art of frying fish, but Garten is still the master of making perfect fried chicken — at least for now.

