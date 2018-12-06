Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

What happens when a celebrity chef and a “pretend chef” — who is also a pretty big celebrity — get together for a friendly meal?

An absolutely adorable photo op at a beloved fast food chain.

On Thursday, after wrapping up her "Cook Like a Pro" book tour, Ina Garten took her dear friend Jennifer Garner out to enjoy burgers at In-N-Out — the Barefoot Contessa's favorite fast food restaurant.

The budding foodie friendship between Garten and Garner has been well documented over the past year.

We've seen the dynamic duo cooking and gardening together and Garner even recently appeared on the Food Network star's Thanksgiving special. And, of course, Garner's love of all things Barefoot-related is a constant theme throughout episodes of her digital "pretend cooking show."

Now, the cooking couple can add eating fast food to their list of friendly activities.

Within 30 minutes of posting the adorable snap, Garten’s Instagram post racked up over 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

"I could not love this more," wrote one fan.

"I only want to live inside this photo," said another.

"Garner/Garten 2020," another enthusiastic commenter added.

But @wanderlustandpiecrust probably summed it up best by saying, "If I walked in and saw these two having a burger, I'd probably pass out flat!"

We'd be passing out, too! After we ordered our own Double-Double with animal-style fries and joined them for a selfie, of course.