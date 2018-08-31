Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Jennifer Garner handles rejection hilariously as she hands out baby food samples

Being in the acting business has probably prepared her to face a slew of no's.
by Randee Dawn / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Oh, Jennifer Garner. You are the celebrity we all aspire to be someday.

Jennifer Garner has little success handing out food samples in hilarious video

Aug.31.201800:31

You drive your ex to rehab. You try to get us to love pet chickens. You fumble in the kitchen with Barefoot Contessa recipes and show us the play-by-play.

And now, you're trying to get people to eat your cold-pressed, organic baby food and applesauce in a grocery store — and, quite frankly, failing.

Garner's latest food-related venture didn't go so well initially, but the "Peppermint" actress' upbeat demeanor in the face of rejection has us loving her all the more.

In a series of videos Garner posted to her Instagram story, she shows us what happened when she offered samples of baby food created for her company Once Upon a Farm to shoppers at a Kroger supermarket in Cincinnati.

And she's having a hard time getting anyone to chow down.

Jennifer Garner didn't get a lot of love from people when she tried to let them taste her baby food in a Kroeger's
Keep upbeat, Jennifer! It'll happen!jennifer.garner/Instagram

Really?! If Jennifer Garner came over to us and asked if we wanted a taste of something she'd had a hand in making — forget the sample! — we'd eat the entire thing.

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending. At last, we see a baby testing out the product ... and going back for more.

Jennifer Garner didn't get a lot of love from people when she tried to let them taste her baby food in a Kroeger's
Some success!jennifer.garner/Instagram

And then, we get the older demographic!

An all-grown-up shopper announces, "That's good! I would eat that!" (Plus, a Kroger worker also gives it a thumbs-up.)

Jennifer Garner didn't get a lot of love from people when she tried to let them taste her baby food in a Kroeger's
At last! A potential customer (though also a supermarket employee) approves!jennifer.garner/Instagram

"Did you see the delight?" Garner asks the camera after she gets some tasters.

We sure did, Jen. We sure did.

Jennifer Garner cooks with the Barefoot Contessa!

Jul.17.201800:26

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today