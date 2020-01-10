After 12 years of being the iconic face fronting one of the world’s biggest bottled waters, Jennifer Aniston is bidding the brand adieu.

The actress first partnered with Smartwater in 2007 and, as the brand's main global ambassador, she has appeared in a plethora of print and TV ads for the company over the years.

With the help of Aniston's star power, Smartwater, which is now owned by Coca-Cola, has become one of the biggest bottled water brands on the market and was valued at over $830 million in 2019.

Jennifer Aniston has been the spokeswoman for Smartwater since 2007. The brand is owned by The Coca-Cola Company. The Coca-Cola Company/Smartwater

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

So, who will be stepping in to fill Aniston's shoes now that her contract has ended? She just happens to be a truly wonderful woman.

On Thursday, "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot shared the exciting news that she'd partnered with the vapor-distilled water brand.

"So proud to announce my new partnership with @smartwater, a brand that is rooted in innovation both inside & outside the plant based and 100% recyclable bottle! smartwater has personally been a part of my life for many years and I’m excited to be a part of the team! 💧#ad," she wrote.

Gadot, 34, told People the partnership was a no-brainer, and said she's been a fan of the water for many years.

“I only partner with brands that I love and believe in, and Smartwater is such an innovative, iconic brand that I’ve always been using,” she said. “There’s people who struggle drinking water. I’m the opposite. I wake up and I drink Smartwater. I’ve been drinking Smartwater for years when I travel and run around on sets.”

The Israeli-born actress also revealed that she's admired Aniston for years and is honored to be following in her footsteps.

“I love Jennifer Aniston,” she told the HuffPost. “She’s one of my favorite actresses, and I adore her and admire her work. And I’m very happy to be partnering with Smartwater just like she did.”

In addition to repping Smartwater, Gadot has been a global brand ambassador for Revlon since 2018.

YouTube

One-time use plastic bottles are quickly falling out of favor with many consumers, but in 2020, Smartwater is hoping to revive interest in the brand by offering new products. Four flavored waters (Cucumber Lime, Strawberry Blackberry, Pineapple Kiwi and Watermelon Mint) are set to roll out later this year.

Gadot, who touted the fact that Smartwater has "invested billions of dollars into sustainability" efforts, will be appearing in both social and digital campaigns, as well as a TV commercial.