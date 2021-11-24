Jenna celebrates her 40th birthday with 3 custom cocktails

Mixologist Tiffanie Barriere aka "The Drinking Coach" is joining TODAY to mix up three delicious drinks to celebrate Jenna Bush Hager's 40th birthday. She shows us how to make a spicy margarita, a citrusy tea sipper and a thyme-infused vodka cocktail.

Like Jenna, I grew up in Texas and love a spicy margarita. Instead of the actual pepper, I've used spicy pepper jam to bring creamy texture and, of course, the heat. When shaken cold over ice, it's the perfect refresher with a kick!

Chai is one of those cold-weather flavors that bring back memories and keep us warm, especially when steeped with a bit of honey. I created this mocktail to bring the fall flavors and feel without any booze for parents trying to keep up with their kids.

This sparkling cocktail is inspired by Jenna Bush Hager's book, "Everything Beautiful in Its Time." The herb-infused drink is a bright and refreshing sip. It's filled with sweet and sour flavors, reflective of memories with family.

If you like those delicious drink recipes, you should also try these: