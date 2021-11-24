IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Charlotte Tilbury's Black Friday sale is here — along with an exclusive deal for TODAY

Jenna celebrates her 40th birthday with 3 custom cocktails

These refreshing sips are all inspired by the TODAY co-host.
By Tiffanie Barriere

Mixologist Tiffanie Barriere aka "The Drinking Coach" is joining TODAY to mix up three delicious drinks to celebrate Jenna Bush Hager's 40th birthday. She shows us how to make a spicy margarita, a citrusy tea sipper and a thyme-infused vodka cocktail.

Jenna After Dark Cocktail
Get The Recipe

Jenna After Dark Cocktail

Tiffanie Barriere

Like Jenna, I grew up in Texas and love a spicy margarita. Instead of the actual pepper, I've used spicy pepper jam to bring creamy texture and, of course, the heat. When shaken cold over ice, it's the perfect refresher with a kick!

Mommy Martini Mocktail
Get The Recipe

Mommy Martini Mocktail

Tiffanie Barriere

Chai is one of those cold-weather flavors that bring back memories and keep us warm, especially when steeped with a bit of honey. I created this mocktail to bring the fall flavors and feel without any booze for parents trying to keep up with their kids.

Beautiful in its Thyme Cocktail
Get The Recipe

Beautiful in its Thyme Cocktail

Tiffanie Barriere

This sparkling cocktail is inspired by Jenna Bush Hager's book, "Everything Beautiful in Its Time." The herb-infused drink is a bright and refreshing sip. It's filled with sweet and sour flavors, reflective of memories with family.

Tiffanie Barriere