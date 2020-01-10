Sparkling water has become wildly popular over the last few years as consumers move away from drinking sugary sodas.

The increased demand for flavored waters has given rise to some pretty wacky flavors and even boozy hard seltzers.

Now, a classic candy wants in on the fizzy fun, so the Jelly Belly Sparkling Water line is now a thing that really exists.

The Joffer Beverage Company, a business formed by family members of the Jelly Belly Candy Company (it's still a family business), is launching a line of zero-calorie sparkling waters featuring the company's classic jelly bean flavors.

The inspiration for this new product came about during a Mother's Day gathering last year.

"We were on the back patio, drinking a couple of popular sparkling water brands, when I said out loud, 'If only someone could nail a sparkling water with really stand-out flavors,'" Stephen Joffer, a sixth-generation member of the Jelly Belly family, said in a prepared statement.

"The lightbulb came on when my dad suggested, 'Why not our own Jelly Belly flavors? We are known for rich flavors after all.'"

Thus, Joffer Beverage Company was born.

The line will feature eight flavors that include French Vanilla, Lemon Lime, Orange Sherbet, Piña Colada, Pink Grapefruit, Tangerine, Very Cherry and Watermelon. Each variety is made with carbonated water and natural flavoring. The drinks are free of sugar and sodium, and they won't be sweet like the candy — they'll just have that vaguely fruity essence.

Controversial Jelly Belly flavors like licorice and buttered popcorn will not be a part of the initial drink lineup.

Eight 12-ounce cans of Jelly Belly Sparkling Water will retail for about $5. Starting Jan. 13, the cans will be popping up on drink shelves at Hy-Vee grocery stores. Soon they will also be available online at JellyBelly.com.

Jelly Belly isn't the first brand to let sugary candy inspire a flavor of sugar-free sparkling water.

In 2019, Stop & Shop starting selling sparkling waters flavored like bubble gum and cotton candy under its Nature's Promise brand, which is geared towards kids.