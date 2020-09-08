Jelly Belly founder giving away 1 of his factories in Willy Wonka-style treasure hunt

It looks like we may have a real-life Willy Wonka. Jelly Belly jelly beans inventor David Klein is giving away a key to one of the company’s factories.

Here’s how it works: A gold necklace that looks like a ticket will be hidden in each state. People interested can pay $49.98 to get a clue for their state. According to CNN, only 1,000 tickets will be sold per state.

“You will be looking for a Gold Ticket in the form of a necklace with a tag that includes a code you need to use to verify your find. Winners will receive $5,000," a description of the contest reads.

The clue that players receive will assist people in tracking down the ticket. Whoever finds the necklace will get a code that they have to email to TrickyTreasures@gmail.com in order to confirm it’s correct. If that happens, the person will win $5,000.

After the necklace has been found in each state, though, the real fun begins.

“We’re going to have the ultimate treasure hunt where the winner will be receiving a key to one of our candy factories,” Klein said in a YouTube video announcing the promotion. It's not clear which factory the winner will receive, but he wrote in the contest Facebook group that the factory is somewhere in Florida.

Anyone who competed in the initial hunt — not just the winners in each state — can compete for the key.

“We’re looking for you, Charlie, out there,” Klein added, in a nod to “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

Reaction to the contest has been mixed, with fans chiming in on the Facebook page claiming they've had some issues.

"I am getting a message 'Sorry, it seems that there are no available payment methods for your state. Please contact us if you require assistance or wish to make alternate arrangements'. Anyone know what the alternative is?" one person asked.

"Has anyone else not received a confirmation email regarding their order?" another asked.

Klein himself responded to some of the negative feedback.

"We started this to have fun and to bring excitement to a world that is so troubled..So many people have responded favorably to what we are doing," he wrote.

"Unfortunately there have been a few haters that are attempting to take away the fun..I believe in freedom of speech but to be called a scam is so wrong...We will be removing members whose only intent is to take away any joy that this is giving everyone.."