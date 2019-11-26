Jell-O and cream cheese?! People share their family's wildest Thanksgiving recipes

Thanksgiving is about family and food. And to that end, every family has their own Thanksgiving traditions, from the classics like turkey and stuffing to what we can only describe as, well, unique dishes!

i cannot wait to hear about the recipes you’re all excited to make for thanksgiving but i am also here to hear about the weird inexplicable retro family recipes that end up on your thanksgiving table per tradition or nostalgia or whatever. — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) November 23, 2019

On Saturday, writer Maya Kosoff took to Twitter to ask followers about weird and retro recipes their families have adopted as a Thanksgiving tradition. The answers got pretty interesting!

Among the dishes that came up in conversation was Kosoff's own "seafoam salad," which is a combination of lime Jell-O, canned pears, water, cream cheese, heavy cream and Cool Whip.

ours is a wild creation called seafoam salad. i thought this was a normal thing every family made and served for thanksgiving next to the turkey and the stuffing until i was 18. pic.twitter.com/xE7mQ8W99R — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) November 23, 2019

But it turns out her family's signature dish wasn't all that singular because a lot of families appear to have similar stories to tell!

Social media users shared photos and descriptions of uncommon recipes, including a cake made out of bologna and ranch cream cheese and a "barf salad.”

Boyfriend made this for my family's Thanksgiving last year. It's a bologna cake with ranch cream cheese icing. It was pretty good. pic.twitter.com/uNLblLvI9n — HOMODEMON🏳️‍🌈💀 (@jaymesPRS) November 23, 2019

An airy, pink jello mold with cool whip that my dad called “lungs.” pic.twitter.com/PR2NlMNT34 — Sandra Rodriguez Barron (@RodriguezBarron) November 23, 2019

I personally cannot put this near my mouth but I once witnessed a distant relation by marriage make “meatballs in brown sauce” by dumping frozen meatballs, a can of mild salsa, and a jar of Welch’s grape jelly into a crockpot. It’s “brown” — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) November 23, 2019

God knows why my grandmother from Alabama insisted on creoled eggs. Sliced boiled eggs smothered in Campbell's tomato soup topped with bacon. — Dog. Beer. Rinse. Repeat (@Andy_Langston) November 23, 2019

The end result is that there are a whole lot of people whipping up really unique creations with their cream cheese and other dairy products, and those special dishes tend to involve colorful green Jell-O as well. Interesting!

But before anyone gets judgmental, it's clear every family has their thing. Tradition is a beautiful thing to have, even when it jiggles on a plate.

Ours was "barf salad:" lemon lime jello, crushed pineapple, cottage cheese, & mayo or sour cream. Maybe both. Thankfully, we haven't had it in years. — Velvet Hydrangea (@VelvetHydrangea) November 23, 2019

I’m literally sitting here in public laughing out loud, shoulders heaving, at the fact that you call a family dish “barf salad”. 😂



Reminds me of a sort of caramel creation our mom made in a saucepan that we affectionately called “blegggghhh”. 👍 — Gina Stark ✈ (@SuuperG) November 23, 2019

It appears all these inventive family dishes are all in good company: TODAY’s own Dylan Dreyer has shared her family makes a green Gelatin Delight Salad that has become something of a tradition.

Dylan's family always enjoy their Gelatin Delight Salad with a savory meal. Nathan Congleton / NBC

This, too, is a mix of — you guessed it — lime Jell-O and cream cheese, along with some other tasty ingredients.

'Tis the season to to stock up on Jell-O and dairy products!