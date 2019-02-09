Get the latest from TODAY

By Jean-Georges Vongerichten

Legendary chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite romantic recipes for Valentine's Day dinner. He shows us how to make a fresh escarole and citrus salad, tender pressure-cooked short-ribs and his world famous molten chocolate cake.

Jean-Georges' Soy-Glazed Beef Short-Ribs

I love the way the sweet heat of the apple purée compliments the hearty richness of the tender beef in this recipe. It's also easy to prepare but is special enough to leave a lasting impression.

Escarole and Citrus Salad with Gorgonzola and Basil

This spectacular salad is bursting with fresh citrus flavor. It's easy to assemble and perfect for brightening up a meal during the cold winter months.

Jean-Georges' Molten Chocolate Cake

These cakes are a treat for the senses. The rich chocolaty scent, the decadent taste and, of course, the satisfying surprise of seeing the river of warm chocolate that pours out when you cut into them.

