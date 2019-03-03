Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 3, 2019, 5:26 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

It looks like Jason Momoa finally caught wind of the viral Girl Scout Cookie selling scheme involving him and a rebrand of the popular cookie Samoas.

Charlotte Holmberg, a fifth-grader from Colorado, upped the ante on Girl Scout Cookie season and decided to get creative with her technique to become the "Top Cookie CEO" of her troop. The classic Samoas got a makeover and a slight name tweak, "Momoas," featuring a shirtless photo of Momoa as Aquaman front and center on the box.

Momoa finally responded publicly about his special appearance on the box of cookies on the red carpet at the Oscars.

“I love Girl Scout cookies, I was waiting to get some free ones,” Momoa joked to ET alongside his wife, actress Lisa Bonet. “I’d love some.”

As it turns out, the “Aquaman” star prefers another staple in the Girl Scout Cookie range.

“I want the shortbread — and then you put those in the freezer and that’s the best way,” he added, throwing in his major cookie tip.

Bonet joked that her husband “just wants his cut,” a sentiment Momoa echoed, laughing.

The “Momoas” came to life after Charlotte’s mother, who works in marketing, saw a meme online pointing out the similarity between the words “Samoa” and “Momoa.” And thus, the new packaging was born, complete with a shirtless photo of the actor portraying his character, Aquaman.

The mother-daughter duo sold out of the small supply of the boxes to their family and friends after the inside joke started, but photos went viral, with many calling it a clever marketing trick.

The rebranded cookies caused some controversy online, with some calling the boxes “so not appropriate" and questioning what it teaches girls.

We just hope Momoa gets some of his shortbread cookies soon!