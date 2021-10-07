Jamie Lee Curtis reveals why she spent years doing those Activia commercials

Two-time Golden Globe winner Jamie Lee Curtis is lifting the lid on her stint as the spokesperson for Activia.

Curtis, 62, opened up during a recent appearance on "The Kingcast" podcast hosted by Scott Wampler.

"Do you understand how … cool you are? Like, do you know that?" Wampler asked. "Do you ever think about the movies you’ve made … you have done the coolest s--- with the coolest people."

The "Halloween Kills" actor explained that she’s grateful "beyond measure" for her career, which has spanned more than four decades. But Curtis said she struggled with being away from her husband, screenwriter Christopher Guest, and their daughters Ruby, 25, and Annie, 24.

"It’s the reason that I sold yogurt that makes you s--- for seven years," Curtis revealed. "Part of the reason why I’ve done commercials … I’ve been doing commercials for a very, very, very long time partially so I can ameliorate all of that distance from my family. It allowed me to earn money and stay home."

Curtis noted that the time she spent away from her family when she was on a movie sets "really took a toll" on her emotionally.

"I was trying to reconcile at all of those times, 'How do you do this?'" Curtis said. "How do you be a mom, how do you be a wife, how do you have a career, how do you have to go away from home, how do you do it?"

While filming the 1988 comedy "A Fish Call Wanda," Curtis recalled "crying on the way to work and the way back from work." At the time, her children were babies and it was long before FaceTime and Skype.

"No matter what, I felt bad," she told Wampler.

Dannon, the company behind Activia, previously touted the product as "clinically" and "scientifically" proven to regulate digestion and boost immune systems. In 2009, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) challenged those claims. Dannon later created at $35 million fund to reimburse customers and made changes to the marketing of Activia products.