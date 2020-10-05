After the success of rapper Travis Scott’s partnership with McDonald's, reggaeton star J Balvin is teaming up with the fast-food giant for a promotional meal deal.

The “J Balvin Meal” includes a Big Mac, medium fries with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry. The price varies by location but people who order via the McDonald’s app will get the McFlurry for free.

The deal starts Monday and runs through Nov. 1.

“As a longtime McDonald’s fan, I am excited to join the short list of global icons who have had a meal named in their honor,” J Balvin said in a release. “I am looking forward to sharing my signature order with my fans, along with more surprises that are to come with this partnership. ¡Lego!”

J Balvin, who has collaborated with Dua Lipa, Cardi B and Bad Bunny, is one of the top artists in the country right now. He has 8.6 million followers on Twitter and a staggering 44.2 million followers on Instagram.

This is only the second time since 1992 that a celebrity has had their name featured on the McDonald's menu.

The J Balvin partnership comes after the fast-food giant saw success with their Travis Scott promotion in September. Scott, a rapper with a huge following, promoted a meal that had a Quarter Pounder burger with cheese, bacon and shredded lettuce, Sprite and fries dipped in BBQ sauce, for just $6.

It was so popular that McDonald’s confirmed some of its restaurants had temporarily sold out of some of the ingredients in the meal. On Sept. 16, the company confirmed to CNBC it was temporarily controlling the supply of its Quarter Pounder beef, bacon, slivered onions and shredded lettuce to make sure restaurants nationwide could still serve the meal.