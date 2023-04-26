Italian summer salads: Antipasto tortellini and panzanella with grilled shrimp

Cookbook author, recipe developer and culinary influencer Anna Francese Gass is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite outdoor entertaining recipes to welcome the warm weather with. She shows us how to make panzanella salad with grilled shrimp and pasta salad with tortellini and antipasto ingredients.

This is an ideal warm-weather dish because it is light and refreshing but still so satisfying. The smoky grilled shrimp and fresh, crunchy panzanella salad make for an elegant-yet-easy-to-prepare meal.

I have to admit that I wait all winter long for the season's first pasta salad. It's always tortellini, and my kids love it, too. I don't like an antipasto sitting out at a summer barbecue, so this is the perfect way to get the flavors and ingredients on your summer table.

If you like those entertaining recipes, you should also try these: