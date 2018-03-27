Have an Italian Easter with roasted ham, spring risotto and a ricotta tart

share tweet email

Anthony and Elaina Scotto of Fresco by Scotto restaurant in New York City are joining TODAY to make a few of their favorite festive and flavorful Easter recipes. They show us how to make roasted ham with herbs and citrus, easy spring risotto with fava beans and an orange-scented tart with ricotta cheese.

Roasted ham is simple way to feed the whole family. Most of the preparation is done the day before and the flavorful sauce is made in the same pan used for roasting.

This flavorful risotto practically screams springtime. The seasonal fava beans, savory pancetta and freshly grated cheese make this the perfect entrée for any spring celebration.

We love this traditional Neapolitan-style Easter dessert because it's the perfect marriage between cheesecake and rice pudding.

