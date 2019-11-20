Chef Stefano Secchi of Rezdôra restaurant in New York City is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite traditional Italian recipes. He shows us how to make tagliatelle with meaty ragu, homemade pasta with tomato sauce, salad with Parmesan dressing, kale salad with apples and olive oil cake with poached pears.

When I was working in Modena at Hosteria Giusti, I made this ragu with Laura Morandi, the nonna and rezdora (or grandmother) in residence, it was passed down from her family for generations. There is a big rivalry between Modena and Bologna that dates back generations, and food is right at the center. I'll take ragu Modenese over traditional ragu from Bologna any day.

I first made this pasta in Modena during a rainy Sunday. The salsa pomodoro was so simple but just the most excellent accompaniment to the homemade pasta. Really nice Parmigiano and fresh basil help make this dish so satisfying and excellent.

I love this recipe because it takes all the wonderful cheesy and peppery flavors of classic cacio e pepe pasta and lightens it up with leafy greens. It's incredibly flavorful and a great dish to perk up your palate at the start of a meal.

This simple salad is really a stunner. Hearty kale leaves, sweet apples and salty pecorino cheese create flavorful harmony. It's incredibly quick to make but will leave a lasting impression.

This cake is so fragrant and fruity that the smell alone will make your mouth water. Fresh citrus zests perk up the rich olive oil cake while warm cinnamon and red wine add depth to the juicy pears. It's absolutely irresistible!

