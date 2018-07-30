share tweet pin email

National Cheesecake Day is Monday, July 30, and there’s really just one way to celebrate — eat cheesecake. Lots and lots of creamy cheesecake.

The only thing better than a whole day dedicated to one dessert, is the plethora of cheesecake deals that go along with it. Whether you like your cheesecake with a raspberry swirl, chocolate chips, caramel crust or macadamia nut, there's a discount out there for any true dessert lover.

Celebrate the delicious day at these cheesecake-loving locations across the nation to taste the best deals.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory honors its namesake dessert on Monday by bringing back its annual any slice, half-price deal for dine-in customers. The chain, which has nearly 200 locations nationwide, will also ring in the holiday with two new cheesecake flavors. Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate cheesecake and a Cinnabon Cinnamon swirl cheesecake will join the store’s dessert roster Monday.

Diners can choose any slice on the menu (limit one per guest) and enjoy the dessert for a good cause, too! The Cheesecake Factory has pledged to donate 25 cents for every slice sold through next February to Feeding America, the nation’s largest food bank network.

Harry & David

If you want more than just one slice of a Cheesecake Factory cake, head to Harry and David’s site to order a full cake to share with the whole family. All Cheesecake Factory-branded desserts on the site ship free with the offer code “CAKESHIP.”

TGI Fridays

Whenever you sign up for “Fridays Rewards,” you'll score a free dessert coupon. Sign up Monday and use the freebie on the restaurant’s vanilla bean cheesecake.

Blueberry Bliss Cheesecake Hungry Girl / Blueberry Bliss Cheesecake Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 45 minutes Prep time: 25 minutes Servings: 8 Get the recipe

Olive Garden

Olive Garden may be known for the never-ending bowls of pasta, but they've also got plenty of sweet things, too. On Monday, get a free dessert at Olive Garden — including the chain's Seasonal Sicilian Cheesecake — with the purchase of two adult entrees when you sign up for an eClub subscription.

Denny’s

Sign up for Denny’s Rewards and get 20 percent off the breakfast chain’s New York Style Cheesecake.

Junior's Restaurant

The deli-style restaurant, with locations in the New York tri-state area as well as an outpost in Boca Raton, Florida, will debut a new flavor to celebrate its signature dessert Monday. The combo strawberry shortcake-cheescake treat boasts a cheesecake blended with fresh strawberries and costs dine-in customers only $5 on Monday. Junior's cakes are also available nationwide to ship. Online shoppers can take advantage of Junior’s biggest sale of the year with all cheesecakes on sale for as low as $29.99, plus shipping.

David’s Cookies

Save $5 on David's assorted mini cheesecake 12-piece gift box — no judgment if you make it a gift to "me, myself and I." The four featured flavors include New York, chocolate pecan, black forest and cappuccino.