When it comes to refrigeration, people have very strong opinions about which foods need to be kept in the fridge and which are are better at room temperature. Some think butter doesn’t need to be refrigerated, while others think that’s just horrifying. And many can’t agree whether ketchup is best kept cold.

Now, a chilly debate about about chocolate has been reignited by Cadbury.

When a chocolate-loving tweeter recently asked for some guidance as to whether chocolate should be kept chilled, Cadbury Australia's official account responded with its definitive ruling on the age-old chocolate-in-the-fridge debate.

Hi Bruno. Chocolate should always be stored in a slightly cool, dry, dark place such as cupboard or pantry at temperatures less than 21°C to ensure the quality isn’t compromised 😌 — Cadbury Australia (@CadburyAU) May 20, 2020

“Chocolate should always be stored in a slightly cool, dry, dark place such as cupboard or pantry at temperatures less than 21°C to ensure the quality isn’t compromised,” the brand's post read.

For everyone in the U.S., 21 degrees Celsius works out to be roughly 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

The chocolate maker's declaration sparked impassioned responses from plenty of people with a sweet tooth.

Some Twitter users, who apparently dislike cold, hard chunks of chocolate, were very much in support of Cadbury's post.

What utter savages make it into rock by leaving it in the fridge?! Barbaric. — Phil Miskelly (@Phil_miskey) May 21, 2020

If you put chocolate in the fridge your a psychopath just sayin — Dylan Stafford (@dylanstafford67) May 21, 2020

People who keep chocolate in a fridge sleep with socks on and put milk first in a tea never trust them — George (@gorgb23) May 21, 2020

But others, who are clearly in favor of biting into cooler piece of cocoa, strongly disagreed.

Ok so I've just been told I'm basically an abomination because I put chocolate in the fridge???? Like, that is where it is supposed to go? Am I missing something?? — James Dylan Edge (@JDEdge) May 22, 2020

I guess we'll just have to agree to disagree @CadburyAU — floor tiles (@den0us) May 20, 2020

Nope! Fridge all day long. I like my chocolate to snap while I eat it — Becca (@bexi66613) May 21, 2020

For some, apparently the fridge isn't cold enough; they advocated for storing chocolate in the freezer.

but it takes good!! i only eat really dark chocolate (since its more likely to be vegan) so when it comes out the freezer, it doesn't taste as bitter pls forgive me — katelyn | embark to explore ✈️ (@embarktoexplore) May 22, 2020

Of course, since this is chocolate being debated, many people said they're just thrilled to eat it no matter how it's kept.

Never have it long enough to create debate about where to put it.... — Dee (@dalkey04) May 21, 2020

But will the quality of chocolate really be compromised if it's kept in the fridge?

"You should not refrigerate chocolate or things covered in chocolate, but you can freeze it," Rachel Walton, a pastry chef at DiAnoia's Eatery in Pittsburgh, told TODAY. "Refrigerating chocolate could lead to condensation and the water will make the chocolate mold."

Walton added that this guideline is universal, even if the chocolate bar has already been opened. "Even if it is half-eaten, it's not good to put (it) in the fridge because mold can still be created." This also goes for all types of chocolate, including white, dark and milk.

Most chefs are in agreement on this matter. "It's true, chocolate should technically be stored in a cool, dark place hovering around 70 degrees," Clare Langan, a culinary producer and chef, told TODAY.

But what's not cool or dark? A lot of kitchens in the summertime!

"Shipping chocolate in the summer is an issue for this reason alone," said Langan. "Chocolate is very susceptible to temperature changes, more specifically getting too warm."

While the culinary pros believe that chocolate should be stored in a relatively cool, dark cupboard for optimal cocoa quality, at the end of the day, it's your chocolate to enjoy.

"Realistically, storing it in the fridge or freezer — whether for environmental reasons or you just don't have space in your cabinets — is totally fine," said Langan. "Some people just like cold chocolate and I'm not about to yuck their yum!"