Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Sometimes it's hard to resist a little snack at the grocery store.

While sampling is as integral to the shopping experience as carts are at places like Costco, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's, not all stores promote munching in the aisle. But with a cart full of delicious food and easy-to-eat-while-perusing snacks, is it ethical to enjoy a chip (or 12) before the cashier rings up the bag?

The question divided TODAY anchors Friday morning and it's dividing those on Twitter, too.

Craig Melvin was appalled by his co-anchors Sheinelle Jones' and Dylan Dreyer's pro-snacking stance, as if they were advocating eating soup directly from the ladle.

"That's called stealing!" said Craig. "You can't wait until you get home to eat the food?"

"Have you ever shopped hungry?" joked Sheinelle.

"Or seen the line at Whole Foods?" asked Dylan.

"I think that, I'm going to go out on a limb, that most of you would agree that as long as you pay for it," Sheinelle said.

"And it's not something that needs to be weighed," like bananas or bulk foods, Dylan added.

Is it OK to munch on groceries before paying for them? Getty Images

TODAY polled Twitter and so far, the "No, never" category is ahead with 47 percent of votes. Only 18 percent of voters agree with Sheinelle and Dylan, and 35 percent say it depends on the item.

A ton of tweeters are in agreement with in-store snacking said it's Survival 101 when grocery shopping with young children.

Another Twitter user compared eating before paying at the store to eating before paying at a restaurant.

Point taken.

Others, however, deemed messy munching to be a "safety issue."

Some people, particularly those who claim to be grocery store employees, supported Craig's stance that eating before paying is, in fact, stealing.

Sheinelle learned this the hard way. Although the TODAY anchor is still an advocate of enjoying a granola bar as she shops, one attempt to refill her home grocery store's "free cookie" container led to a run-in with the cops.

Sheinelle dished her dirty little secret to friends and followers.

After school one day, Sheinelle — who asserted to her co-anchors she was a "good kid" and an "A-student" — popped into her hometown grocery store in Kansas with her boyfriend and friend. Familiar with which cookies the store used to stock its then-empty sample cookie container, Sheinelle took it upon herself to fill it up. Placing the cookie tin nearby "so it could be accounted for," Sheinelle gave a cookie to her pals, ate one herself and went on her merry way.

But as she exited, Sheinelle said, the store management brought her back in to have her meet with the local police for her devious act.

"I learned my lesson," Sheinelle said.

"Clearly not!" Dylan exclaimed. "Clearly you didn't learn your lesson if you're still bee-boppin' around New York City, poppin' into Trader Joe's, eating half the produce."

"Come on. You know you've done it," Sheinelle said.

Well ... have you?